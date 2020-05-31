4 arrested after man dies in Assam road rage; second incident in a week

cities

Updated: May 31, 2020 14:31 IST

Police in Assam’s Jorhat district have arrested four people in connection with the death of a man on Friday after an alleged road rage incident, in the second such case in the state within a week.

According to the police, Debashish Gogoi had gone with eight of his friends to Gabharu Parbat area in Mariani for sightseeing as well as a picnic on Friday.

“The place where the youths had gone is located inside a tea garden and people of the area were upset at the spot becoming a hangout for people who came and made a mess,” Mrinal Talukdar, Jorhat’s superintendent of police, said.

“When one security guard of the tea garden asked the youths to leave, they reportedly beat him and the former also retaliated. The manager of the tea garden reached the spot and asked the youths to leave after resolving the matter,” he added.

While his friends left ahead of him, Gogoi and another friend who were on a scooter followed behind. They reportedly hit a woman resident of the tea-garden on their way back.

“Local residents soon gathered at the spot and started beating up the youths. Debashish later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. We have arrested four persons in connection with the incident and are conducting further investigations,” said Talukdar.

The four men, who have been arrested, are Ashok Saora, Radheyshyam Kurmi, Sachin Saora and Ashish Nayak.

On May 24, a vegetable vendor Sanatan Deka died at Hajo in Kamrup district after he was assaulted by five people when his bicycle collided with a scooter.

Police have arrested all the five accused—Faizul Ali, Eyusuf Ahmed, Abdul Jalil, Khabiruddin Ahmed and Ruhul Ali Ahmed—in connection with the death.