4 firemen injured as LPG cylinder explodes during firefighting in Gandhinagar

Four firefighters were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded while they were trying to put out a blaze in a hut in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, an official said on Saturday. Three of the firefighters sustained critical injuries in the blaze that broke out late on Friday night, an official said.

A fire erupted in a temporary structure next to a public toilet in the Sector 4 area of Gandhinagar, causing an LPG gas cylinder in the hut to explode, in-charge chief fire officer Rajesh Patel said.

He said four firefighters were injured in the flash fire, and three were rushed to Ahmedabad civil hospital.

The official said, "The fire department received a call around 11 pm about a fire in an electrical double pole near a public garden. Firefighters rushed to the site, and as soon as they laid the hose pipe and fixed the nozzle, an LPG cylinder kept inside the temporary structure exploded."

Firefighter Mahavirsinh Chauhan sustained 65 per cent burns, while Ranjit Thakor and Vipul Desai sustained 55 and 45 per cent burn injuries, and Bhupendra Patel sustained minor burn injuries, he said.