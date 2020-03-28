e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 4 held for playing coronavirus prank on cops

4 held for playing coronavirus prank on cops

cities Updated: Mar 28, 2020 23:48 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Four persons have been arrested by Kashimira police for playing prank on a police officer during a vehicle check on Wednesday evening.

The four were driving to Mumbai in a car when they were stopped by a police officer and her team. “They did not have driving licence or documents. When the officer was going to book them, te diver, aged 48, said he had tested positive for coronavirus and was going to a hospital for the same. Upon alerting the medical staff, the officer got to know that the driver showed no symptoms of the disease,” said inspector Sanjay Hazare, Kashimira police station.

The four have been booked and arrested under the Motor Vehicles Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act, and Disaster Management Act. They were released on bail later.

Thane (Rural) police have sealed its border with Palghar and Mumbai by restricting “non-essential” vehicular traffic from neighbouring cities to prevent coronavirus outbreak.

top news
India registers 179 new cases, PM creates special relief fund to fight Covid-19
India registers 179 new cases, PM creates special relief fund to fight Covid-19
Amid lockdown, a sea of migrants in Delhi try to find their way back home
Amid lockdown, a sea of migrants in Delhi try to find their way back home
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities