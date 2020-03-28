4 held for playing coronavirus prank on cops

cities

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 23:48 IST

Four persons have been arrested by Kashimira police for playing prank on a police officer during a vehicle check on Wednesday evening.

The four were driving to Mumbai in a car when they were stopped by a police officer and her team. “They did not have driving licence or documents. When the officer was going to book them, te diver, aged 48, said he had tested positive for coronavirus and was going to a hospital for the same. Upon alerting the medical staff, the officer got to know that the driver showed no symptoms of the disease,” said inspector Sanjay Hazare, Kashimira police station.

The four have been booked and arrested under the Motor Vehicles Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act, and Disaster Management Act. They were released on bail later.

Thane (Rural) police have sealed its border with Palghar and Mumbai by restricting “non-essential” vehicular traffic from neighbouring cities to prevent coronavirus outbreak.