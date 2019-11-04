4 killed in bus accident on old Pune-Mumbai highway

cities

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 08:40 IST

PUNE: At least four passengers were killed and several injured in an early morning accident when a luxury bus went out of control and slipped into a 60 feet gorge at Borghat on the old Pune-Mumbai highway.

The injured were rushed to hospitals at Panvel, Urse, Talegaon and Nigdi, highway police said. The accident happened at around 5 am when the bus driver lost control over near the Garmal point turn after which the bus fell into the gorge.

A two-year-old child, a young girl , a man and a woman were among those killed on the spot, police said. A Devdoot rescue team of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), and personel from highway police, Khopoli police and members of the public pitched in to assist in the rescue operations.

Suprintendent of Police (Highways) Milind Mohite said the police were engaged in rescue operations and were trying to ascertain if more people were trapped in the bus.