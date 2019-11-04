e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

4 killed in bus accident on old Pune-Mumbai highway

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2019 08:40 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: At least four passengers were killed and several injured in an early morning accident when a luxury bus went out of control and slipped into a 60 feet gorge at Borghat on the old Pune-Mumbai highway.

The injured were rushed to hospitals at Panvel, Urse, Talegaon and Nigdi, highway police said. The accident happened at around 5 am when the bus driver lost control over near the Garmal point turn after which the bus fell into the gorge.

A two-year-old child, a young girl , a man and a woman were among those killed on the spot, police said. A Devdoot rescue team of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), and personel from highway police, Khopoli police and members of the public pitched in to assist in the rescue operations.

Suprintendent of Police (Highways) Milind Mohite said the police were engaged in rescue operations and were trying to ascertain if more people were trapped in the bus.

top news
Odd-even kicks in as Delhi gasps under choking smog
Odd-even kicks in as Delhi gasps under choking smog
After ‘problematic’ J-K, Satya Pal Malik hopes for ‘peaceful’ stint as Goa guv
After ‘problematic’ J-K, Satya Pal Malik hopes for ‘peaceful’ stint as Goa guv
Nov 9 deadline? Guv can grant extension to BJP for Maharashtra govt formation
Nov 9 deadline? Guv can grant extension to BJP for Maharashtra govt formation
Sena leader Sanjay Raut to meet guv today amid power tussle in Maharashtra
Sena leader Sanjay Raut to meet guv today amid power tussle in Maharashtra
Pak court acquits police officials of custodial killing after Hafiz Saeed mediation
Pak court acquits police officials of custodial killing after Hafiz Saeed mediation
Air purifier van deployed at Taj Mahal to tackle pollution
Air purifier van deployed at Taj Mahal to tackle pollution
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities