e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 4 men barge into factory in Ludhiana, rob Rs 4.43 lakh after opening fire at owner

4 men barge into factory in Ludhiana, rob Rs 4.43 lakh after opening fire at owner

The owner managed to escape unhurt; identified three of the miscreants, states he suspects the hand of a criminal lodged in central jail behind the crime

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Cops are the crime scene at Shimlapuri area in Ludhiana on Monday.
Cops are the crime scene at Shimlapuri area in Ludhiana on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
         

In a broad daylight robbery, four armed men barged into a polythene factory at Shimlapuri and opened fire at the owner before fleeing with Rs 4.43 lakh on Monday afternoon.

There were around 10 workers in the factory at the time of the incident.

The owner, identified as Rakesh Kumar, managed to escape unhurt. He said that the men fired three rounds but the bullets missed him. Police have recovered the bullet shells from the spot.

The factory owner told the police that he suspects the hand of Gaggu, a criminal lodged in Ludhiana central jail, who nurses a grudge against him. He also identified three of the miscreants as Aman Donkey, Gagandeep and Deep, all residents of Barota road.

Shimlapuri station house officer inspector Varunjit Singh said that an FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the victim. The police will be bringing Gaggu on production warrant from the jail.

The accused Gagandeep and Aman Donkey are already facing trial in various criminal cases, police said.

It is learnt that gangster Sonu Kancha, along with his accomplices, had hacked one of his rivals Ramandeep to death with a sharp-edged weapon and injured Gagandeep at Matharu Chowk, Shimlapuri, on June 2. Gagandeep had suffered severe injuries in the incident and had been hospitalised. After recovering from the injuries, he took to crime again.

top news
‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’: Sukhbir Singh Badal
‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Parties gear up to oppose three labour code bills in Parliament
Parties gear up to oppose three labour code bills in Parliament
UP new business destination: Yogi Adityanath
UP new business destination: Yogi Adityanath
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
First stubble fires start to show up on Nasa map
First stubble fires start to show up on Nasa map
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Patients flouting home isolation rules to be shifted to Covid centres
Patients flouting home isolation rules to be shifted to Covid centres
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In