4 youths drive away cab after throwing chilli powder in owner’s eyes in Ludhiana

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 22:58 IST

In yet another case of carjacking, four youths robbed a cab driver of his car after throwing chilli powder in his eyes.

The accused also took away ₹200 and the mobile phone of the victim. The incident, which took place on Sunday, came to the light after he lodged a complaint at the Sahnewal police station on Monday. Surinder Singh, 60, of New Kuldeep Nagar said he ran a travel business and owned three cars.

“On Sunday, I was standing near Basti Jodhewal chowk with my Swift car (PB01A3519) when four men came to me and booked a ride to Sahnewal for ₹1,100,” he told the police.

He said they left from Ludhiana around 12pm and after 30 minutes, one of the accused asked him to stop the car saying that he was feeling sick.

“When I stopped the car near Jugiana flyover, one of them threw chilli powder in my eyes and pulled me to the back seat. They held my hands and legs and threatened me to remain quiet. They drove the car towards Doraha and stole ₹200 from my pocket along with my mobile. They later threw me out of the car near Khanna and fled away with the vehicle,” Surinder added.

Sahnewal additional SHO Baldev Singh said an FIR has been registered under IPC Section 379B (snatching) against the unidentified accused. “We are checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed at different spots on the national highway, but have not got any lead so far,” he added.