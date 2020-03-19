40,000 shops to stay shut until further notice

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:52 IST

PUNE The Federation of Trade Associations of Pune has on Thursday decided to keep at least 40,000 shops closed until further notice after orders from the district collector.

On March 16, a meeting was held in the city, where Fatechand Ranka, president, Federation of Trade Associations of Pune, had announced that the shops will be closed until March 19.

“Given the seriousness of the Coivid-19 outbreak in the city, we have decided to keep at least 40,000 shops closed until further notice,” said Ranka.

Ranka said, “As the shops are closed we will not be able to meet the deadline of March 20 for filing Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns and April 10 for filing tax returns. So we appeal to the GST Bhavan and finance minister to extend the dates for filing returns.”

He added that essential commodity stores like grocery shops and medical stores will remain open.