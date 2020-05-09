40 from Vaishali fire station in home quarantine after two personnel test positive

cities

About 40 fire department officials from Vaishali fire station were sent to 14 days of home quarantine on April 27 after two of their personnel tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, said, “We are staying in home quarantine after one of our drivers and one fireman tested positive for Covid-19. The driver’s wife also tested positive. So, on the advice of the health department officials, we are on 14-day quarantine since April 27. I and the other officers work from office nowadays and are not going home. All 40 staff members as well as their families who are living on the station premises are now in home quarantine.”

The firefighters are involved in sanitisation work in different parts of the city, including those in hot spot areas.

“Our administrative work is going on from Vaishali fire station but no personnel is going out to the field. We are still coordinating work over phone and the rest of the stations are engaged in sanitisation and firefighting activities. Besides the regular sanitisation work, our department has also attended to about 115 fire incidents, including seven major fires, during the period between March 16 and May 8. The vehicles at Vaishali station ave been completely sanitised,” Singh said.

According to officials, the district has 127 fire personnel and officers and 40 of them are presently in home quarantine.

The officials said the Vaishali station’s workload is being shared by the stations in Kotwali, Sahibabad, Modinagar and Loni. The sanitisation works include spraying of disinfectants with the help of fire tenders and officials said that so far, they have taken up sanitisation work in about 1,500 spots

35 persons brought back from Dhaka

On Saturday, 35 persons who landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dhaka, Bangladesh, were brought to Ghaziabad by evening and were given the option of staying in a govt-run quarantine facility or paid quarantine at a hotel reserved for them in Bajaria.

The officials said the 35 persons are from different districts in Uttar Pradesh, including some from Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The batch of 35 persons was handed over to us. If they opt for the hotel, they will have to bear the cost of boarding and lodging for the quarantine period of 14 days. The batch also includes two women,” PM Dixit, the project director of district rural development authority, said.

He said the group comprises workers, professionals, students and exporters who were stranded in Bangladesh after the global outbreak of the Covid-19 and have now returned to India under the Vande Bharat Mission of the Union government to bring back citizens stranded abroad.

The first Air India flight under the mission from Bangladesh, carrying 167 passengers, had arrived in Srinagar on Friday.

“All persons who arrived on Saturday were medically screened at the airport by our health department teams. They were ferried in batches of 12 to Ghaziabad, keeping in mind the social distancing norms,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients in Ghaziabad remained 133 (Saturday evening) as no new case was reported on Saturday.

“The 18 reports which arrived on Saturday are the second negative report for many patients. Since their two successive reports have come negative, they will be discharged,” chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said.

