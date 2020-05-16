e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 40-year-old Covid patient dies in Kalyan; 11 kids among 35 new cases

40-year-old Covid patient dies in Kalyan; 11 kids among 35 new cases

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 21:44 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

A 40-year-old woman from Kalyan, who had tested positive for Covid, died at Holy Cross Hospital on Friday. This was the tenth death in Kalyan-Dombivli.

The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said the woman was admitted to a private hospital in Kalyan. After she tested positive for coronavirus, she was shifted to the Covid hospital.

“The woman was suffering from fever and was admitted to a private hospital for two days. After she developed respiratory problems, she was shifted to Holy Cross Covid hospital. She was put on ventilator and she died on Friday,” said Prashant Patil, spokesperson of Kalyan Doctors Army that is treating the Covid patients in KDMC hospitals.

KDMC recorded 35 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total tally to 459. Among the new cases, 11 are children aged between 1 and 17 years.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In