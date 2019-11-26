40-year-old killed, five injured as armed assailants open indiscriminate fire during wedding at Dhaulana

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 00:07 IST

A 40-year-old man was killed and five people were injured after several armed bike-borne assailants opened fire at a wedding function in Udayrampur village, Dhaulana on Sunday evening.

Two brothers, Sachin Bhadana and Sagar Bhadana, were getting married to two sisters, Aarti and Jyoti, respectively when the assailants arrived on their motorcycles and opened indiscriminate fire at the wedding function.

The victim was identified as Sudhir Kumar, 40, who is from Anangpur village in Faridabad. He was the uncle of the two bridegrooms.

“We have registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint given by the family. The attack, during the wedding function, was related to an old rivalry of the victim with some people of Anangpur village. We have formed teams and are trying to trace the assailants who fired indiscriminately at the victim and also injured five other guests at the wedding. The five are out of danger and are undergoing treatment,” PP Singh, circle officer, Pilkhuwa, said.

The police lodged the FIR under IPC sections for murder, attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy with common intention at the Dhaulana police station.

The victim’s family has named Rohit Chaudhary, a resident of Mehrauli in Delhi, along with several others, including Pawan, Deepak, Harish and Sandeep who are stated to be residents of Anangour, in their complaint.

“My cousin brother, Sudhir, had a longstanding dispute with the opposite group. Lakhan, who is the brother of Pawan and Deepak is already in jail in connection to the rivalry. In early November, Lakhan had come out on parole to attend a relative’s wedding. We also went to the wedding and came to know that these people were hatching a conspiracy to get rid of my brother,” Sudhir’s cousin, Sonu Kumar, said in his written complaint to the Dhaulana police.

According to the police, 10 to 11 rounds were fired and most of these were aimed at Sudhir, who was into property dealing.

The suspects opened fire when the two couples were participating in the rituals to officiate their marriage at Vijay Singh’s house on Sunday evening. Singh is Aarti and Jyoti’s father.

The police added that Sudhir was rushed to a hospital and was declared dead on arrival. As a result of the incident, the two brides were given police protection and were taken to their in-laws’ house in Faridabad on late Sunday night.