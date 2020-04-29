400 Kashmiri migrants sent home from Palampur

cities

About 400 Kashmir migrants who were stranded in Palampur and nearby areas of Kangra district were sent home on Tuesday.

The arrangements were made by Palampur administration said Dharmesh Ramotra, sub-divisional magistrate of Palampur, adding that 14 buses had been arranged to ferry the Kashmiri migrants back home.

“Most of the labourers were stranded in Palampur sub-division and some in Baijnath and Jaisinghpur areas,” said Ramotra adding migrants included labourers, woodcutters and shawl sellers.

They will be dropped to Samba town from where J&K administration will make further arrangements for their travel. The migrants were provided medical fitness certificates by local authorities and the buses in which they were sent were also sanitised.

ENSURING SUPPLY OF VEGGIES, FRUITS

The director of Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board, Kangra, Sanjay Upadhyay said they were ensuring that there is no dearth of vegetables and fruits in the district.

“I along with Raj Kumar Bhardwaj, secretary of Kangra Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), are visiting market yards across the district from time to time to ensure proper supply,” said Upadhyay, where he said they were also making sure that social distancing norms are followed strictly in these yards.

He said it was also ensured that people get essential goods for a genuine price. “We have conducted surprise inspection at market yards to check prices,” he said.