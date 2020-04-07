42 docs, 50 para-med staff of DY Patil hospital to remain in quarantine for 14 days after negative tests

cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 20:47 IST

PUNE Forty-two doctors quarantined at the DY Patil Hospital in Pimpri will remain quarantine for the next 14 days, after test results for all 42, for the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, came back negative on Monday night.

The doctors, along with 50 para-medical staff, were placed under observation after a trauma patient attended to in the hospital tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Covid-19 tests for all 50 para-medical staff also came back negative.

The D Y Patil Hospital’s official statement said: “There were 50 para-medical staff whose swabs were sent to NIV for testing. All these are negative.”

The hospital quarantined 92 of its staffers, shut down its surgical unit and fumigated the entire premises after the patient, who underwent an emergency surgery, tested positive for Covid -19.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) assistant commissioner Anna Bodade confirmed, “These doctors have been quarantined in the hospital for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure.”

A hospital source, requesting anonymity, said, “If they (doctors) develop any symptoms during the quarantine period only then a second test will conducted.”

The patient that sparked the Covid-19 lockdown was a 30-year-old man, residing at Khadki, who was admitted to the emergency section after having blood trauma on March 31. Immediate surgery was performed on him and, on April 2, he developed a fever.

The doctors sent his samples were sent for testing to NIV (National Institute of Virology) on April 3. He tested positive for Covid-19 on April 4.

The patient was immediately shifted to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pimpri.