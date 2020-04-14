42-year-old woman found murdered in Ludhiana’s BRS Nagar

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:39 IST

A 42-year-old woman was found murdered on Tuesday at I block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, a posh locality in Ludhiana.

The victim, identified as Geeta Rani, used to run a book store in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar market.

Police said, “On Tuesday morning, Geeta’s domestic help, who came to fetch money from her, spotted her body. She found the main door of the house open and Geeta lying dead on the floor with a polythene bag around her face. She raised alarm and informed the landlord, who lives on the ground floor of the house. Later, the police were called on.”

According to the police, the woman was murdered two days ago, but the landlord was unaware about it.

“The woman lived alone in a rented accommodation as her husband, who works in a private company in Hyderabad, used to visit her in a month or so. She was earlier living in Hyderabad and had relocated here eight months ago,” police said, adding that it was their second marriage after they had met on a social networking site. They got married a year ago and had strained relations.

Since no valuables were found missing from the house, police suspect rivalry behind the murder.

They have been scanning CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

“It is suspected that the woman has been suffocated to death, but the things will be clear only after the postmortem report comes. Two or more people can be involved in the murder. Before suffocating her to death, the assailants have hit on her head with some blunt weapon, there were marks around her neck also,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Sameer Verma said.

Victim’s brother Hemant Verma, a resident of Noorwala road, told police that his younger brother Lokesh Verma informed him about the incident on Tuesday morning, following which he rushed to the spot.

The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case against unidentified accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, there was panic in the area when the locals spotted the police personnel wearing personal protection kits in the locality. They thought the woman has died due to coronavirus infection. Later, the police informed that it was a murder.

Fourth murder after the lockdown

After the lockdown, it is the fourth murder in Ludhiana. Three cases have been solved by the police.

On March 23: A courier company employee killed his colleague with bamboo stick and iron rod at their office on Gill Road.

On March 29: Suspecting his wife of infidelity, a labourer murdered his wife in Gahi Bhaini village.

On April 3: A salesman of a liquor vend was hacked to death in Chapki village.