439 Ludhiana govt schools to get projectors

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:51 IST

Under the smart city project, the state government is providing projectors for smart classrooms in 439 government schools of the district.

In a big relief to the school heads and principals, this move has been made with the aim to improve enrolment in the schools as students will learn through audio-visual aids which will make learning more interesting for them.

More than 886 projectors will be handed over to government schools. Officials of private agency hired by the state education department will visit the schools to install the projectors this month. The e-content (prepared for Classes 1 to 10 by the state education department) will be uploaded in the projectors so that teachers can start teaching, using the equipments.

The schools will be provided with a multimedia projector, Micro PC, Micro PC-Intel Compute Stick, dry erase writing boards and PA speaker-Zebronics.

The senior secondary schools will get seven projectors each, middle schools will get three and high schools will get five and the primary schools will get two projectors and one micro PC each.

The government schools have been directed to get the projectors installed in those smart classrooms that are equipped with functional electricity points. The private company officials will also provide training to the teachers on how to utilise the equipments.

Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Indirapuri, Jatinder Singh, said, “We have around 15 classrooms and to raise the level of education, there is a need to teach new methods to the students. Audio visual aids create a better learning experience for students.”

The director of public instructions (secondary), Sukhjeetpal Singh, has also instructed the school heads to make maximum use of e-content and prepare the time table for smart classrooms also.

At Government Primary School, Gobind Nagar, the school authorities have installed one projector in a room and teachers are taking the classes on a rotation-basis to teach the students through e-content. Head teacher Sarabjit Singh said, “Our school will also get two projectors which will help teachers of three classes to teach the students through e-content.”