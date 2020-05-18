e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 45% Covid-19 patients have recovered in Delhi so far: CM Arvind Kejriwal

45% Covid-19 patients have recovered in Delhi so far: CM Arvind Kejriwal

He also said that taxis and cabs would be allowed to operate with two passengers at a time in the national capital amid the Lockdown 4.0.

delhi Updated: May 18, 2020 18:55 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Harshita Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Harshita Singh
New Delhi
Chief Minister Kejriwal said that coronavirus will be staying here until there is a vaccine to cure it.
Chief Minister Kejriwal said that coronavirus will be staying here until there is a vaccine to cure it.(PTI)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that 45% Covid-19 patients have recovered after treatment in the national capital.

“In Delhi, there are 10,054 cases till to date. This is large in number. However, a total of 4,485 persons have been cured/discharged, which is 45 per cent of the total cases,” said Kejriwal here during a digital press conference.

“As many as 160 people have died due to Covid-19 till now. We are working to save lives. The number of deaths in Delhi due to Covid-19 is less as compared to other States,” he added.

Chief Minister Kejriwal said that coronavirus will be staying here until there is a vaccine to cure it.

“We have to learn to live with the coronavirus. We became prepared in the last around two months during the lockdown. We need to start our economy, now. We will be following the Centre’s guidelines on the lockdown,” he said.

He also said that taxis and cabs would be allowed to operate with two passengers at a time in the national capital amid the Lockdown 4.0.

Chief Minister Kejriwal said that hotels, gymnasium, swimming pool, entertainment parks and auditorium, and places of worship will remain closed.

Moreover, social, political, sports, cultural and religious gathering will not be allowed.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday asked Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In