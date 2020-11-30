e-paper
45-year-old woman falls into Vashi creek, rescued by Navi Mumbai cops, fishermen in 15 minutes

The woman is recuperating at an Airoli hospital

Nov 30, 2020
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
The woman was throwing the Nirmalya (flowers used in religious rituals) in the creek. Suddenly, after experiencing dizziness, she fell from the bridge. (HT FILE)
         

The life of a 45-year-old woman, who had fallen into Vashi creek on Sunday, was saved by local fishermen and Navi Mumbai Police within 15 minutes.

According to police, at 12.40pm, they received information about a woman who had fallen from the Vashi bridge into the creek.

The woman, later identified as Ghatkopar resident Laxmidas Katarmal, was going to her daughter’s house at Koparkhairne, Navi Mumbai, in a rickshaw. She stopped at the bridge to throw the Nirmalya (flowers used in religious rituals) in the creek.

Suddenly, after experiencing dizziness, she fell from the bridge. The police immediately alerted the local fishermen.

A police officer said, “We were patrolling at near the bridge when we heard locals shouting that a woman had fallen from the bridge. We immediately alerted the fishermen near the creek and they took two boats to save the woman’s life. One of the fishermen jumped into the water to rescue the woman. We rescued the woman within 15 minutes of the incident,” a police officer said.

Senior inspector Sanjiv Dhumal from Vashi police station that the woman is undergoing treatment at an Airoli hospital and her family has been informed about the incident.

