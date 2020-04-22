45-year-old woman, suffering from mental illness, tries to jump from her 7th floor balcony

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 00:02 IST

Gurugram:

A 45-year-old woman, suffering from mental illness, allegedly tried to jump from the balcony of her seventh floor apartment in Sector 56 on Tuesday afternoon. The police said that the woman’s family members and her neighbours managed to convince her to not jump off. However, the fire department said that a fire official and security guard of the building entered her house and pulled her back from the balcony.

According to the police, the woman has been suffering from mental illness for the past 20 years and stays with her family at the apartment. The incident took place on Tuesday around 1.30pm when the police received a phone call from a neighbour of the woman.

Naresh Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, Sector 56 police station, said, “The family informed us that the woman is suffering from mental illness and was involved in a dispute with her husband who lives separately. Recently, she had stopped taking her medication too. Her son who stays with her is also suffering from a mental illness. When she tried to jump from the balcony, her family members, including father and brother, and some neighbours convinced her to not do so.”

The whole incident lasted for around 20 minutes, Kumar said.

The fire department said that firemen immediately reached the spot with a hydraulic fire tender.

Ramesh Kumar, a fire official at Sector 29 fire station, said, “One of our officers and a security guard of the building entered the house of the woman. She was sitting on the railing of the balcony. They immediately pulled her back and rescued her. The woman was under stress due to a dispute with her husband.”