₹46-cr boost: Four Panvel villages will get better roads, 24x7 water supply

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:45 IST

The work to develop four villages into smart villages by Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will begin after monsoon.

The tenders for the ₹46-crore revamp project have been floated. The development of the four villages — Koynavele, Karavale, Dhansar and Roadpali —has been planned ward-wise.

The work would be carried out in phases. While the first phase will focus on enhancing the basic facilities in the village, the second phase will give emphasis on making the village smart.

Sanjay Katekar, city engineer, PCMC, said, “We will start the work after the monsoon. As tenders have been floated, the lowest bidder will be given the task.”

With a population of 3,000 to 3,500, all the four villages lack basic facilities such as drinking water, good roads and community toilet among others.

An amount of ₹8 crore has been allotted to develop Dhansar, ₹14 crore for Koynavele and ₹12 crore each for Karavale and Roadpali node.

Though the residents have access to modern technology and have maintained a good lifestyle with pukka homes, the villages lack proper infrastructure. While elders of the village are self-employed, the youngsters travel to the city for quality education and in search of good jobs.

Meanwhile, the residents of these villages have always complained about bad roads, no street lights and no stormwater drainage. All these problems will be taken up in the first phase of development.

While the residents of Dhansar complain of no streetlights on the roads, a motorable road is still a distant dream for the residents of Koynavele. Solid waste management is a big issue for the residents of Karavale village.

Dilip Sawant, 43, a Dhansar resident, said, “The roads of our village have been in darkness for the past many years. We have been using torchlight to manoeuvre the dark lanes,”

“Electricity, concrete roads and uninterrupted water supply is something that we have been waiting for long,” said Sudhakar Patil, 40, Roadpali resident.

Arun Patil, standing committee chairman, PCMC, said, “We had conducted a survey before selecting the village. Based on their location and condition, the villages have been shortlisted. We will develop other villages later on the success and model of the developed villages.”

“Based on population, size and type of problem, separate budget has been allocated and accordingly work would be taken up,” said Patil.

Dhansar is the first village from where Panvel corporation starts.

