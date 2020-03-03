46-year-old Rajni takes Class 12 exam with her son in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:35 IST

It was after 31 years that Rajni Sathi, of Sunder Nagar, Lohara, appeared for the Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 exam along with her 18-year-old son, Deepak Sathi, on Tuesday.

Rajni, 46, who took the exam at Government Senior Secondary School, Jagraon Bridge, said, “Due to personal reasons, I had to drop out from school in 1989 when I was in Class 9.”

The 46-year-old had also taken and passed the PSEB Class 10 exams two years back.

She said, “I feel great after appearing for the exam. My son helped me clear all my doubts. We studied for five hours daily.”

“My husband, Rajkumar Sathi, motivated me to sit for the exam. I used to wake up at 4am everyday to study. Now, I will pursue my higher studies and soon, graduate,” she said.

Her son, Deepak, said, “My mother is a hardworking student and prepares notes to revise the concepts.”

Underwent cataract surgery on Feb 3

Rajni underwent cataract surgery last month. “I decided to go for this surgery as I was not being able to read properly. After the surgery, I am able to read properly and write clearly. So today, I could easily attempt the paper.”