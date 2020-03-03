e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 46-year-old Rajni takes Class 12 exam with her son in Ludhiana

46-year-old Rajni takes Class 12 exam with her son in Ludhiana

Had also taken and passed the PSEB Class 10 exams two years back; underwent cataract surgery last month

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Rajni Sathi and her son, Deepak Sathi, who took the exam at Government Senior Secondary School, Jagraon Bridge.
Rajni Sathi and her son, Deepak Sathi, who took the exam at Government Senior Secondary School, Jagraon Bridge.(HT PHOTO)
         

It was after 31 years that Rajni Sathi, of Sunder Nagar, Lohara, appeared for the Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 exam along with her 18-year-old son, Deepak Sathi, on Tuesday.

Rajni, 46, who took the exam at Government Senior Secondary School, Jagraon Bridge, said, “Due to personal reasons, I had to drop out from school in 1989 when I was in Class 9.”

The 46-year-old had also taken and passed the PSEB Class 10 exams two years back.

She said, “I feel great after appearing for the exam. My son helped me clear all my doubts. We studied for five hours daily.”

“My husband, Rajkumar Sathi, motivated me to sit for the exam. I used to wake up at 4am everyday to study. Now, I will pursue my higher studies and soon, graduate,” she said.

Her son, Deepak, said, “My mother is a hardworking student and prepares notes to revise the concepts.”

Underwent cataract surgery on Feb 3 

Rajni underwent cataract surgery last month. “I decided to go for this surgery as I was not being able to read properly. After the surgery, I am able to read properly and write clearly. So today, I could easily attempt the paper.”

top news
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities