482 challaned for drink driving in three days

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:04 IST

PUNE The city traffic branch has challaned 482 people for allegedly riding a two or four-wheeler under the influence of alcohol, in the last three days (from December 26 to December 28). According to the traffic police, the action has been undertaken ahead of the New Year eve celebrations in the city.

The action has been taken under the guidance of commissioner of police (administration ) Sanjay Shinde and deputy commissioner of police (traffic ) Prasad Akkanouru.

According to the traffic branch, the drive was carried out between 10 pm and 2 am under all its traffic divisions and they expect the number to go up in the coming days ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Commissioner of police (administration) Shinde said that steps have been taken to make the city safe for commuters and residents during New Year celebrations.

“We have ensured that the traffic violators are challaned so that a strong message is sent to the society at large. Festival does not mean that rules will not be obeyed by the revellers and we are keeping a close watch on all the roads through our CCTV initiative and our men on the ground,” he said.

BOX

Action so far

Highest number of cases registered at

Koregaon Park, Wanowrie, Airport, Hadapsar, Warje and Bharati Vidyapeeth emerged at the top of the list of drink driving cases registered between January 1, 2019, and December 22, 2019.

Koregaon Park: 1,004 cases

Wanowrie: 847 cases

Airport: 794 cases

Hadapsar: 772 cases

Warje: 712 cases

Sinhgad: 168 cases, lowest in all the 24 traffic divisions

13,239 cases of drink driving have been registered in 2019 in all the 24 traffic divisions under Pune police commissionerate

2,702 cases registered in April 2019, highest in the year

Strick checking

The traffic police have booked offenders after they were found under the influence of alcohol through various methods, like breath analysing tests, nakabandi at various spots and surprise checks outside pubs and hotels. In a drive launched by the traffic police, drivers of heavy vehicles were also checked. The action was taken against offenders under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Act, which states that alcohol content legal limit is 0.03% to 30 micro litres in 100 ml blood.