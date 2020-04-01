e-paper
Home / Cities / 49,952 quintals of fruits, veggies arrive at Market Yard; precautionary measures in place, say officials

49,952 quintals of fruits, veggies arrive at Market Yard; precautionary measures in place, say officials

cities Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:48 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE A total of 49,952 quintals of vegetables and fruits arrived at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC)-run Market Yard in Gultekadi on Wednesday as traders commenced wholesale business, said officials.

The produce which arrived at the market on Wednesday was more as compared to Tuesday, said an official of APMC, on condition of anonymity. On Tuesday (March 31) 29,436 quintals of supply had arrived at the market, said the official.

The Maharashtra government and traders under the APMC which run the wholesale vegetables and fruits markets at various locations in the state were unable to resolve their differences on keeping the markets open as an essential service for the public.

The APMCs had decided to observe a closure from March 25 to March 31 as a precautionary step against Covid-19 (coronavirus) in view of the crowds that gather at the markets.

BJ Deshmukh, APMC administrator, said, “The supply of vegetables and fruits is back to normal in the city as traders resumed business as usual at Market Yard. We took all the necessary precautions to avoid the crowd and people maintained social distance.”

Deshmukh said, “There were restrictions on vehicles entering the market. Only retailers who had passes were allowed to enter the markets and individual customers we not allowed.”

Vilas Bhujbal, president, APMC traders unit, said, “We have followed all the rule which are in place to stop the spread of Covid-19. APMC staff and police together took necessary care that social distance was maintained and people were not allowed to stand in groups.”

