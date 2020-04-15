e-paper
490 litres of hooch seized by Pune police

490 litres of hooch seized by Pune police

cities Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:21 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE: After two seizures of domestically made alcohol, the Pune police collectively seized oer 490 litres of the hooch on Tuesday.

While one seizure was made from a car in Pathare vasti, the other was made from a woman in Khulewadi, Logeaon, by officials of the Vimantal police station.

The Pune police intercepted a Maruti 800 in Lohegaon on Tuesday with 13 blue plastic cans containing a total of 455 litres alcohol meant for sale.

The cost of the seized alcohol was estimated to Rs 27,300.

Two arrested were identified as Ganesh Namdev Rakhparse, a resident of Kumbhar vasti, and Santosh Dnyaneshwar Irale, a resident of Rakhparse vasti in Lohegaon, according to police officials.

The car was loaded up in Wadgaon Shinde and heading towards Lohegaon, according to information received by police sub-inspector Hanumant Giri of Vimantal police station.

A case under Sections 188 and 269 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 51(b) of National Disaster Management Act 2005, and Section 65(e) of Maharashtra COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, was registered at Vimantal police station.

In the other seizure, a woman was booked for being in possession of two cans collectively carrying 35 litres of domestically made alcohol.

The woman was identified as Shobha Satyavan Khule, according to police.

A case under Section 65(e) of Maharashtra Prohibition Act was registered against the woman at the Vimantal police station.

