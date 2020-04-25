5,500-litre of chemicals used in making alcohol seized, one arrested in Khanna

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:49 IST

Two days after the raid at an illegal liquor distillation plant at Bahomajra village of Khanna, the police on Friday recovered 3,740 litres of spirit and 1,760 litres of other chemicals used in making liquor and arrested one more member of the bootleggers’ gang.

The arrest came on the information provided by Harvinder Singh, alias Manga Chaddha, one of the five accused arrested earlier during the raid.

The accused arrested on Friday has been identified as Jasvir Singh, alias Jassi, of Samrala. The police recovered two cartons of liquor from his possession. During questioning, the accused told the police that he had sold 600 cartons of illicit liquor in Khanna.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh said the raids were conducted following the information provided by accused Manga. He told the police that he used to procure spirit from Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhinda, of Rajpura and sell liquor through Jassi and others.

Bhinda managed to escape when the police raided his house, however, the police recovered spirit and other chemicals from the house, he said.

The SSP added that the police had also booked Lavan Kumar of Patiala; Chirag of Delhi; Sumit Kumar of Delhi; Vivek Kumar of Chandigarh; AdityaTyagi of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh; Bhupinder Singh and Jasvir Singh in the case on information provided by Manga.

Manga is already facing trial in 12 cases registered in Rajasthan, Sangrur, Patiala, Mohali and Shri Fatehgarh Sahib.

In a major crackdown against liquor smugglers on Wednesday, Khanna police had raided a liquor distillation plant being illegally run in Bahomajra village and seized 1,857 cartons of illicit liquor, 3,800 litres of spirit, along with machines, vehicles and ₹5.82 lakh in cash.

Police had arrested five persons — Harvinder Singh, alias Manga Chaddha; Chander Prakash, alias Vicky Middha; Jatinder Kumar, Jatinderpal Singh and Maninder Singh — in this connection.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 267 (making or selling false weight or measure) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act was registered against the accused at the Sadar police station in Khanna.