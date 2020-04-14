5 held for attacking, molesting Panchkula female health worker

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 00:43 IST

Police on Monday arrested five people who alleged attacked and molested a woman health worker on April 10.

The accused, Brij Bhushan, Amit, Manjeet Singh, Sandeep and Golu, hail from Billa village in Chandimandir.

The woman, who also belongs to the same village, works as a nurse at the gynae ward of civil hospital in Sector 6.

In the FIR, the woman stated that she was returning home from duty with her husband and when they reached the village, some youths, who were sitting at a naka stopped them.

She stated that she had explained them about her job and even showed her identity card, but they began beaten them and they tore off her apron and duty coat.

She alleged that the accused asked them to leave the village and used communal slurs.

A case under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.