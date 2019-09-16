e-paper
5 more dengue cases, count up to 144

  Sep 16, 2019
Five fresh dengue cases were reported in the state capital on Monday, taking the total number of cases here to 144.

The cases were reported from Chhota Baraha, Alambagh, Buddheshwar, Rajajipuram, Gomti Nagar and Ashiyana areas.

Chief medical officer (Lucknow) Dr Narendra Agrawal said health department teams visited these areas and families of patients were advised to take preventive measures.

The teams also visited 188 spots in the city to check if mosquito breeding conditions prevailed there. Favourable conditions were found at 59 places and notices were served to households and establishments. The spots included Raj Bhavan Colony servant quarters, Thakurganj police station, Balda Colony, Krishna Montessori School and Sharda Nagar telephone exchange, said officials.

