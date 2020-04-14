e-paper
₹50 lakh used N95masks seized in Virar, 3 held

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:52 IST
The local crime branch, Palghar, arrested three persons and seized ₹50 lakh worth of used N95 masks from a rented flat in Virar. The masks were sourced from Bhiwandi, said API Siddhawa Jaybhaye of LCB,Palghar.

A police officer said, “The three accused would clean the used masks in a washing machine, iron them and later pack them in original pouches. They would then sell it to some select medical stores.” The trio have been arrested under Section 420(cheating),269,270(negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) of the IPC, Essential Commodities Act 1955 and Epidemic Disease Act,1897. More arrests are likely in the case, said police.

