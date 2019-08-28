50 murders cracked with Kaushal arrest: Cops

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:15 IST

Gurugram The special task force (STF), Haryana, said on Wednesday that more than 50 murder cases have been cracked with the arrest of gangster Kaushal.

Satheesh Balan, deputy inspector general, STF, said that Kaushal had murdered the live-in partner of slain gangster Surinder Geong, of Geong village in Kaithal district. “He told us that he and his aides had smothered Aanchal, alias Mote, to death in Alwar of Rajasthan in June 2017 and later dumped the body at an isolated place in Uttar Pradesh. We are verifying the facts and a team will visit the spot to check it,” he said.

Aanchal knew Kaushal’s hideouts in Alwar, which is why he allegedly killed her, the police said.

Four members had travelled in a car to Uttar Pradesh to dump the body, said police adding that the body was kept in the car’s boot. Kaushal’s live-in partner Manisha had introduced Geong to Aanchal, a Gurugram resident.

Police said that Geong was released on parole on May 23, 2016, after he claimed he wanted to repair his house to get married to Aanchal, but went missing soon after.

Aanchal’s family members had alleged the involvement of Geong in her disappearance. The family members of Geong had suspected her role behind the encounter in April 2017, as only a few people knew his operations and movements.

The police said Geong was involved in more than 50 cases of murder, banditry and extortion in Haryana, most of which were in Kaithal. He used to extort money from liquor traders and businessmen.

“Geong and Kaushal had joined hands and were living in Alwar. He helped Kaushal grow his network and both the gangs started working in close coordination. Twenty members of their gang had shifted their base from Gurugram and Kaithal to Alwar and were camping there,” an officer privy to the case said.

According to the police, Kaushal is fearful for his life and has revealed the names of his rivals, who could attack him in jail. Police said he fears the threat of Binder Gujjar, a former councillor, who is undergrounded.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 22:15 IST