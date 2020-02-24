50% posts of school teachers vacant in Muslim segment Ferozepur Jhirka

cities

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 23:46 IST

Chandigarh At least 37 government middle schools of the Muslim-dominated Ferozepur Jhirka assembly segment in Nuh district have been functioning without a single Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), the Haryana government admitted in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday. Not just this, there are 32 other middle schools where only one TGT each has been managing the show. Of 761 posts of the TGTs sanctioned for the middle schools of Ferozepur Jhirka segment, 552 posts are vacant (70%). Overall, the picture is even worse.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government on Monday also informed the Vidhan Sabha that 1,355 posts of teachers of 2,875 sanctioned posts of 312 schools are lying vacant in the Ferozepur Jhirka assembly segment.

This was revealed after education minister Kanwar Pal gave a 16-page statement on the floor of the House giving details about the sanctioned teaching staff versus the presently posted in government schools of Ferozepur Jhirka. Congress MLA Mamman Khan had asked the question. “Yes, there is a shortage of teachers…we may fill the posts within three months,” the education minister assured the House.

The Ferozepur Jhirka segment has 17 government senior secondary, nine high, 107 middle and 180 primary schools.

As per the minister’s statement, all nine sanctioned posts of head masters are vacant, even as four posts of the principals and 16 posts of head teachers of the primary schools are vacant. Of 117 sanctioned posts of head teachers of the primary schools, 101 posts are filled. However, 608 posts of primary teachers have been lying vacant of 1,537 sanctioned posts.

Equally grim is the situation of students of high schools. Against 761 sanctioned posts of trained graduate teachers, 552 are vacant and 209 are filled up. In 17 senior secondary schools, 142 posts of Post Graduate Teachers are vacant, with only 160 posted against 302 sanctioned posts.

The education minister said posts of principals and headmasters, both in high and middle schools, and head teachers in primary schools are promotional posts.

“The cases for the promotion of these posts have been invited and are likely to be completed in three months,” Kanwar Pal said.

He added that the posts of PGTs, TGTs are filled by way of direct recruitment and through promotions. He said the promotion cases for these categories had already been invited. “The requirement for direct categories of PGTs. TGTs and PRTs/JBTs will be sent to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission within two months,” the minister added.