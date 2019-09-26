50-year-old man arrested for molesting minor

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:47 IST

Gurugram A 50-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly luring a five-year-old girl to his room in Badshahpur and molesting her.

The man, a native of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, worked at a rubber factory in the city and is a neighbour of the girl’s, the police said. He was arrested from his residence.

According to the police, the girl’s parents, also from Uttar Pradesh, are daily wagers with a private company. In the police complaint, the girl’s father said that when he and his wife went to work, they would leave their daughters at his brother-in-law’s house, located in the neighbourhood.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, after the girl’s parents had left her at their relative’s house, and she allegedly went to a nearby place to watch television.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police said, “The accused saw the girl watching the television and lured her to his room. He then molested her. The brother-in-law went to the father’s workplace and told him about the incident.”

Police said that when the father asked the girl about the incident, she allegedly said that a man had molested her. “The accused has been arrested,” Boken said.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the POCSO Act at Badshahpur police station on Wednesday. He was produced before a district court and sent to judicial custody.

