50-year-old woman pedestrian crushed by CTU bus, another injured

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:29 IST

A 50 year old woman pedestrian was killed and another was critically injured after a speeding Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus hit them when they were crossing the road near Housing Board lightpoint in Manimajra on Thursday.

Police said the identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained and she was declared brought dead on arrival by doctors at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16). The injured has been identified as 50-year-old Bhagwati, a homemaker, of Sector 8, Panchkula, the police said. Bhagwati’s condition is critical too, police said.

“The pedestrians were in midst of crossing the road but the bus driver had already crossed the light. Unable to stop the bus, the driver crashed it into the two women in front of the graveyard,” said an investigating official privy to the matter. As per the police, the women were going from Manimajra towards Panchkula while the bus driver was taking a turn to enter Chandigarh via Madhya Marg.

The bus driver has been identified as Jai Kumar, who has been arrested and booked under Section 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death due to negligence) and 337(causing hurt by endangering life of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Jai Kumar claimed that he crossed the light when it was green, the police is verifying his claim.

Meanwhile, attempts are being made to ascertain the identity of the deceased. “Bhagwati is not in a position to give a statement. We will wait till she is fit enough to record her statement to know what actually happened,” said the official.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 01:29 IST