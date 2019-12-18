e-paper
50K citizens rally against discrimination in Mumbra

cities Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:56 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
More than 50,000 citizens turned up for a peaceful protest against the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Mumbra on Wednesday afternoon.

Shouting slogans of ‘Azaadi’ and wearing black arm and forehead bands, the protesters walked from Shimla
Gate to Mumbra railway station. Shops in Mumbra were kept shut as a precautionary measure and many autorickshaws also stayed off the road.

“We all feel that the Act should be scrapped,” said Asif Sheikh, 24, student and resident of Mumbra.

“Some of us voluntarily kept the shops shut to show solidarity and a few others also joined in the march. This is our way of showing we won’t tolerate any discrimination towards
our community,” said Faizi Ali, member of the Shopkeepers’ Association in Mumbra.

A few schools, too, were left early.

“We wanted to ensure our students don’t get stuck in traffic,” said a teacher from a civic school in Mumbra, on condition of anonymity.

