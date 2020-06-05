e-paper
Home / Cities / 55-year-old Covid patient dies; kin blame Bhiwandi hospital

55-year-old Covid patient dies; kin blame Bhiwandi hospital

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:09 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

A 55-year-old woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died in a Bhiwandi hospital on May 31.

The woman and her 62-year-old husband, residents of Gopal Nagar, tested positive a week ago and were admitted to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

The woman’s relatives alleged that the hospital did not have sufficient ventilators.

“My aunt developed breathlessness but the hospital said all ventilators were occupied. We requested them to shift her to a private hospital but the hospital delayed the process and she died before that,” said the 37-year-old nephew.

The family wrote to the state government and local authorities, blaming the hospital for the death. “If she would have got medical attention on time, she would have been saved. They did not even alert us on time about lack of ventilators,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and local officials met on Wednesday after receiving the letter.

“The incident occurred because of lack of ventilators and hence it is negligence,” said Somaiya.

The family said Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital is the only Covid hospital in Bhiwandi but lacks facilities and is not well-equipped.

Dr Anil Thorat, dean, Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, said that the woman was critical when admitted to the hospital. “The family insisted that we shift her so we had to give a transfer letter but unfortunately she died on her way to the hospital.”

He added that the hospital has 10 ventilators. “We are well-prepared to handle the crisis,” added Thorat.

However, Pravin Ashtikar, commissioner of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, said, “We had four ventilators till now and six more arrived in the hospital on Wednesday. Based on the requirements, we are making provisions.”

Bhiwandi has recorded 321 Covid-positive cases and 12 deaths till now.

“Positive cases are increasing in Bhiwandi. The municipal corporation has provided only a 100 beds for Covid patients,” said Shahid Ansari, Right to Information activist.

