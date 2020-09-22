550 appear for CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam at 7 centres in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 21:58 IST

As many as 550 students of the total 575, appeared for the compartment examinations for Classes 10 and 12 conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday.

The Board had set up seven examination centers in city schools. Since the exams are being held during the pandemic, candidates were asked to wear a mask and carry sanitisers with them. Social distancing was also followed during the exam.

The examination was conducted from 10.30 am to 1.30 am. Class 10 students appeared for the social studies examination, while students of Class 12 who had opted for additional subjects took the exam today.

Display boards were put up at examination centres to inform students regarding seating arrangements and the staff was deployed at the entry gate for carrying out thermal screening of candidates.

Only 12 students were accommodated in one classroom while maintaining social distancing. At every examination centre, all necessary precautions have been taken by school authorities.

As per school principals, Class 12 students who did not take the examination today will appear in the additional subject while all students of Class 10 were present.

CBSE’s city coordinator and principal of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Paramjit Kaur said, “The examination was conducted in a smooth manner at all centers and social distancing norms were followed. In our centre, four of the total 100 students were absent.”