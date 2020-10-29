551 fresh Covid cases reported in J&K

cities

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:54 IST

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 11 more Covid-related deaths and 551 fresh coronavirus infections. The UT’s Covid count has mounted to 93,764 and the death toll stands at 1,466.

Officials said that 354 people tested positive in Kashmir and 264 in Jammu. Four people died in Jammu and seven in Kashmir.

So far, 85,370 people have recovered from the disease in the UT and the recovery rate has increased more than 90%. Presently there are 6,928 active cases in J&K.

A total of 975 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 491 in Jammu. Also, the total tests conducted in the UT have crossed 22.61 lakh.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 254. In Kashmir, the maximum fresh cases were witnessed in Srinagar where 127 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 85.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 19,104 cases and 352 deaths followed by Jammu district with 17,349 cases and 254 deaths.

Till date, 6.54 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 16,592 in home quarantine, 6,928 in isolation, and 45, 229 under home surveillance. Besides, 5.84 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.