59-year-old woman stabbed to death in Navi Mumbai home

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 23:42 IST

A 59-year-old woman was stabbed to death by unidentified culprits in her house at Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai on Monday morning.According to the police, Chandrakala Bhaiyye, a homemaker, and her husband, Yashvant, 65, live on the second floor of Ghanronda Siddhivinayak housing society at Sector 9. Their son and daughter-in-law live on the third floor of the same building.

Dinkar Mohite, senior inspector of Rabale police station, said, “Yashvant is a wholesale vegetable seller at APMC market in Vashi. On Monday, he woke up around 2.30am and went to the market as usual.” “Around 10am, their daughter-in-law came to the flat. She rang the bell many times but there was no response. Chandrakala did not even answer her phone. The daughter-in-law called up Yashvant and informed him about it. He came home and opened the door with a duplicate key. They found Chandrakala dead with stab injuries on her neck,” he said.

Mohite said, “The accused did not carry any weapon with them. They took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her neck multiple times. We have recovered the knife from the spot. After killing her, the culprits latched the door and ran away.” The police said there was no security guard in the housing society. The police are going through the footage of CCTV cameras installed outside the building.

“Prima facie, it appears that someone who was known to the woman is involved in the crime. The woman opened the door on her own and let the accused in,” said another police officer. Mohite said, “Their son, who lives on the third floor, left home on Monday morning and has not returned since. We are clueless about his whereabouts. His phone is switched off.”

Apart from the son, the couple has two daughters who are married. “We have registered a case against unidentified accused under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Mohite.

