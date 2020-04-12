6-month-old returns home after battling disease

cities

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 22:08 IST

A six-month-old boy, who was the youngest from Kalyan to be contract Covid-19, returned home on Saturday evening after he was discharged from hospital. Neighbours welcomed him with claps and blowing whistles, a video of which went viral on social media. A local said, “We were worried for the baby. When he returned after battling the disease, it was a relief.”