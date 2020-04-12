e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 6-month-old returns home after battling disease

6-month-old returns home after battling disease

cities Updated: Apr 12, 2020 22:08 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

A six-month-old boy, who was the youngest from Kalyan to be contract Covid-19, returned home on Saturday evening after he was discharged from hospital. Neighbours welcomed him with claps and blowing whistles, a video of which went viral on social media. A local said, “We were worried for the baby. When he returned after battling the disease, it was a relief.”

top news
MHA gets a SOS message on reopening industries amid lockdown. It is official
MHA gets a SOS message on reopening industries amid lockdown. It is official
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry
Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry
LIVE| Coronavirus positive cases rise to 804 in Rajasthan
LIVE| Coronavirus positive cases rise to 804 in Rajasthan
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Positive news’: Govt, while warning of possible ‘exponential rise’ in Covid cases
‘Positive news’: Govt, while warning of possible ‘exponential rise’ in Covid cases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities