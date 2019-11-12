6 more arrests in UP for spreading hate

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 23:51 IST

With six more arrests from different parts of the state on Tuesday, a total 99 arrests have been made in 65 cases registered across the state for posting inflammatory content on social media after the Ayodhya verdict since Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Social Media Monitoring Cell at UP Police headquarters Mohd Imran said people spreading hate and posting inflammatory content on different social media platforms continued to be under strict vigil.

Sharing further details, the SP said six people have been arrested in nine cases registered in this connection in the last 24 hours. “In last 24 hours, the state police have initiated action 2186 social media posts including 1548 tweets, 595 Facebook posts and 43 videos uploaded on YouTube. The action included registration of cases, removal of content and getting the profile of users blocked”. He further stated the action was initiated against 13016 social media posts in past four days.

He said over 250 police personnel are keeping an eye on the social media platforms. “When they see any inflammatory posts or comment, a direct message is sent to the user to remove the post. If the user does not remove the post and keeps making the same remarks, the police detain him and book him accordingly,” he stated.