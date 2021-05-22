6 new oxygen plants to meet Meghalaya’s second Covid-19 wave requirements

By David Laitphlang

Meghalaya will soon get six fully operational oxygen generation plants for effectively tackling the second wave of the Covid-19 across the state. All works are expected to be completed by next week, director of health services (DHS), Dr Aman War said while speaking to the media.

“There are six numbers of oxygen plants where installation is going on. We hope that all these plants will be up and running by the early part of next week,” he said.

Three plants sanctioned from the PM Cares, Government of India will soon be operational at Shillong Civil Hospital, Ganesh Das Maternity & Child Hospital and RP Chest TB hospital, War elaborated while revealing that a 600-litres per minute (LPM) oxygen plant for Shillong Civil Hospital is being airlifted from Delhi and is scheduled to reach the state capital on May 25.

Meanwhile, in a bid to tie up the growing demand for oxygen in various medical facilities in the state, Dr War said the government has arranged the installation of six generators of 45 LPM each which have already been commissioned since last Monday.

“The six generators are catering to 25 Covid beds in the Covid Wing of the Shillong Civil Hospital and that too on high flow which means a very high consumption of oxygen,” he said, adding that all necessary piping has been completed for the Shillong Civil Hospital by only connecting the generation plant to the all the rooms for effective and seamless oxygen distribution to all the wards.

The DHS also informed that another oxygen plant for the RP Chest TB Hospital airlifted from Delhi yesterday should be reaching the location today. “As soon as it reaches, the installation will immediately commence and we expect by the early part of next week these machines will be up and running,” he said while adding that the plant at Ganesh Das hospital will also be up and running by tomorrow.

The three other oxygen plants for Jowai, Tura and Nongpoh have been sanctioned by the UNDP.

Dr War said the machines for Nongpoh and Jowai have reached and are under installation while for Tura, the machine is already on the way and should have reached by now. “All necessary civil works are going on in full swing. Everyone is working 24x7 to complete the tasks,” he said.

Meanwhile, the top doctor informed that the government is also setting up two cryogenic oxygen plants at Umsawli, Shillong and Jengjal, Tura. “Work is going on in full swing for the 13 KL plant at Umsawli and we expect that this plant will be up and running by June 15 latest. The plant will be able to deliver 1,000 cylinders refilling capacity in a day,” he said.

“In Jengjal, Tura another 20 KL plant is coming up and we expect it will be ready within 2 weeks. Side preparation has already been done. Now we only have to do the civil works which are going on in full swing and it may come up earlier than the one in Shillong and this will cater to 2,000 cylinders per day,” he stated.

With these plants, the government expects that it will be sufficient to give a continuous supply of oxygen to Khasi-Jaintia and Garo Hills regions of the state.