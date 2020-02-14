64-year-old man from Palwal killed in hit-and-run

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:15 IST

Gurugram: A 64-year-old man was killed after a truck allegedly hit him while he was walking near Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna, police said on Friday. The driver of the truck abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot.

According to the police, Sher Singh, the victim, was a resident of Palwal. He had retired from a bank in his home town. The incident took place on Thursday around 1.30pm when he came to Sohna to attend a wedding.

There have been at least 51 incidences of hit-and-run this year alone.

Jai Prakash, sub-inspector, City Sohna police station, said, “The man was walking when a truck came at a high speed and hit him. He sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. We took him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.” Police said that after a post-mortem examination, the victim’s body was handed over to his family members on Friday.

“The suspect left his truck and fled the spot. The registration number of the vehicle belongs to Haryana. We are trying to identify the owner,” SI added.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at City Sohna police station on Thursday.

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old man died after a car allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding near Uncha Majra village in Pataudi, police said on Friday.

According to the police, Hukumchand, the victim, was a resident of Pataudi and worked at a private company based in Bilaspur. The incident took place on Wednesday around 9.45pm when he was returning home after finishing his shift.

Suresh, sub-inspector, Pataudi police station, said, “The car hit his motorcycle from the rear end. The man died at the spot. The driver of the car fled the spot with his vehicle. He is yet to be identified and arrested.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC at Pataudi police station on Thursday.