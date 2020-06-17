65-year-old dies, 25 including cop test Covid +ve in Ludhiana; total count 417

cities

A 65-year-old man died while 25 others, including a cop, tested positive on Tuesday as Ludhiana continued to witness a spike in Covid cases.

The deceased identified as Ratti Ram, a resident of Basti Jodhewal, was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) this morning and died later during the day.

Sub-inspector (SI) Jatinder Singh, 52, posted at Shimlapuri police station also tested positive. He has been suffering from high fever ever since he returned from Delhi.

According to deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma, 26 positive cases have been reported in the district, out of which 21 are from Ludhiana and one each from Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, Kapurthala, Faridkot and Bihar.

He said the 21 positive cases from Ludhiana are from containment zones of Chhawani Mohalla, Habibganj, and other areas including Kohara, Bindra Colony, Division No 3, Kakowal Road, Doraha, Basti Jodhewal, Meharban Colony, Punjab Mata Nagar, Daba Lohara and Manuke.

Sharma said to date, a total of 19,418 samples have been taken, of which reports of 17,518 samples have been received. Of these, 16,967 samples returned negative and reports of 19,002 samples are pending. The DC said the total number of patients from Ludhiana are 417, while 134 patients are from other districts/states.

As many as 13 people from Ludhiana and nine from other districts and states have lost their lives so far. The DC said another 51-year-old person from Delhi who was posted as senior divisional mechanical engineer in Railway division, Ferozepur, passed away at CMCH on Tuesday. He was suffering from blood pressure, asthma, pneumonia and fever.

Sharma said that 227 patients of Ludhiana had been discharged from hospitals after being treated. To date, 10,608 persons have been quarantined; and at present, the number of these persons is 3,425. On Tuesday, 311 persons were sent to home-quarantine.

Meanwhile, 854 samples of suspected patients were sent for testing and their results are expected shortly.