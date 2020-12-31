e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Cities / 7,000 police personnel man Pune streets on New Year’s Eve

7,000 police personnel man Pune streets on New Year’s Eve

cities Updated: Dec 31, 2019 20:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Strap: 530 have been booked as of December 31 for drink driving in Pune police’s special New Year’s eve drive

Pune: A total of 7,000 police personnel from various departments have been deployed to man the streets on New Year’s eve to ensure smooth celebrations in the city, with traffic police acting against those involved in drink and drive.

The personnel were deployed in various parts of the city, including Fergusson college road, Jungli Maharaj road, Chandani chowk, Kharadi and other areas that witness a rush for celebrations. Among the police personnel, there were four Damini squads comprising women police constables. Besides police personnel, fire brigade too was on alert given the two-year-old tragedy at Mumbai’s Kamala mill where 14 people lost their lives in fire incident inside two restaurants.

Continuing with their action against drink and drive, Pune police squads deployed at various locations checked revellers with breath analysers to ascertain the alcohol consumption between 10 pm and 5 am. In a statement issued earlier on Tuesday, Pune police chief K Venkatesham said, “Vehicles of those found guilty in drink and drive will be confiscated on the spot. There are police in civil dress deployed at 130 places to conduct drink and drive tests. These tests will be video recorded.”

The police have already booked 530 persons in drink and drive cases during the special drive conducted since December 26, according to Sanjay Shinde, additional commissioner of police, traffic. The figure for drink and drive cases registered on Tuesday night will be available only by Wednesday.

Court cases under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act were registered against 535, according to the police. The traffic police officials are provided with breathalyser devices to confirm cases of drink driving.

“Areas like Mundhwa, Kondhwa, ABC Farms, Koregaon Park, Camp, Kothrud, Baner which attracts crowds will be monitored. Basically, for past three-four days, we have been visiting the managers and owners of establishments in these areas and informing them about dos and don’ts like getting private security, installation of closed circuit television cameras (CCTV), standees saying ‘no driving if you’re drunk’,” said Ravindra Shisave, joint commissioner of Pune police.

The other major concern for Pune police was haphazard parking and traffic congestion, according to the officer. The traffic police have been deployed to the task of ensuring these problems were avoided.

Noise pollution and drink driving rules will be adhered to strictly, according to Joint CP Shisave. Complaints regarding open spaces as well as house parties will lead to seizure of equipment by the police.

top news
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Railways raise passenger fare from midnight, spares suburban travel
Railways raise passenger fare from midnight, spares suburban travel
‘Reserve right to strike at terror source’: Army chief Naravane warns Pak
‘Reserve right to strike at terror source’: Army chief Naravane warns Pak
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
New Year’s Eve traffic regulations in Delhi, drink & drive penalty: All you need to know
New Year’s Eve traffic regulations in Delhi, drink & drive penalty: All you need to know
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities