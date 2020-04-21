e-paper
7 booked in Bhiwandi for gathering on terrace for prayers

7 booked in Bhiwandi for gathering on terrace for prayers

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 20:44 IST
HT Correspondent
The police have booked seven people for gathering to perform namaz in a building in Bhiwandi on Monday.

They had gathered on the terrace of their building at Vaza in Bhiwandi to perform namaz but the police came to know about this. Cops reached the spot and booked them. The Bhiwandi city police said they have registered a case under 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code.

In another case, the police booked two people for ferrying around 60 labourers in a truck whom they had assured to drop at their villages in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajan Yadav, 29, and Obidur Rehman Chaudhary, 39, arranged a truck and were ferrying around 60 labourers to Uttar Pradesh when they were caught in a nakabandi.

Vaman Bhoir, inspector from Shanti Nagar police station, said, “The two first told us that they are going to the company which comes under essential service. After checking, we come to know that the two were taking the labourers to their villages in Uttar Pradesh.”

