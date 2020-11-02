e-paper
7 drug peddlers arrested, narcotics, Rs 1L recovered

7 drug peddlers arrested, narcotics, Rs 1L recovered

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics in Udhmapur and Poonch districts and arrested seven drug peddlers on Tuesday.

Udhampur police recovered nearly 6kg charas-like substance and Rs 1 lakh cash from six smugglers at Thard on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

“A Tavera vehicle and two scootys were checked and the said drug and cash were recovered from the possession of six smugglers, who were arrested on the spot,” said a police spokesman.

The drug peddlers were identified as Nissar Ahmed Butt, of Anantnag, Irfan Pal, of Shopian, Samrat Mugal, of Gujjar Nagar in Jammu, Amir Choudhary, of Gujjar Nagar, Nazir Mohammad, of Sunjwan, and Azam Mohammad, of Bathindi in Jammu.

Case has been registered under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act at the Udhampur police station.

Police have also recovered 2.5kg heroin-like substance from a drug peddler in Mendhar area of Poonch. The accused was identified as Karan Dutta, 24, of Dharana.

“During frisking, three packets were recovered from his possession,” said an officer. Investigation is on to ascertain the source and customers of the peddlers, he added.

