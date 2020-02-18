e-paper
7-mth-old infant in isolation for Covid-19 check in Pune

cities Updated: Feb 18, 2020 20:43 IST
PUNE On Tuesday a seven-month-old infant was admitted to the Naidu hospital with symptoms of cough, cold and fever. The child will be quarantined to eliminate the threat of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

The child and his family returned from Malaysia on February 18.

Currently, including the infant, four persons have been quarantined in Naidu hospital. Three males were admitted on Monday.

As of February 18, 39,784 travellers have been screened at the Mumbai International Airport.

Till date, 66 samples sent by the state to the National Institute of Virology in Pune have tested negative.

Currently, apart from the four in hospital in Pune, two persons are quarantined in Mumbai.

As per guidelines from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all travellers coming from Wuhan, China, are being isolated and tested for Covid-19, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Travelers coming from other affected areas of Asia are being tracked for 14 days.

Till date, out of 228 East Asia returnees, 142 have completed their 14 day follow-up.

Apart from Mumbai, Pune and Thane, returning travellers are also being monitored in Nanded, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Amaravati, Palghar, Jalgaon, Chandrapur and Satara districts.

