7 persons booked for beating up pregnant woman in road rage incident

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 21:55 IST

Seven persons, including three women, were booked for allegedly kicking and beating up a pregnant woman and two members of her family in a road rage incident near Omaxe Connaught Place Mall in Greater Noida on Sunday.

The woman, Renu Agarwal, 28, said she was going for a movie with her husband Jitendra Aggarwal and brother-in-law Ravi when the incident took place, just a few metres from the mall.

Renu, a resident of Sector Beta 2 in Greater Noida, said Jitendra was driving the car towards their destination when, a Maruti Swift Dzire, overtook their vehicle.

“There were six-seven youngsters in the car and they were driving rashly. It appeared that they would hit our car. I rolled down the window and asked them to drive slow. They stopped the car and picked up a fight with us,” Jitendra said.

Renu, who filed a police complaint, said she initially felt the two vehicles had collided. “But there was no collision. There was traffic ahead and hence both the cars had stopped. The youngsters got out of their car and started beating up Jitendra and Ravi. They also dragged me out of the car and one of the suspects, a woman, kicked me in my abdomen,” she said in the complaint.

Jitendra said he called on the UP112 helpline and alerted the police but the suspects fled the spot by then. “The police took us to a government hospital in Greater Noida for a medical examination. The medical reports shows Renu is fine. We will get the medical reports of the foetus on March 20,” he said.

Jitendra said the suspects got his phone number from the police station and called and apologised on Monday. “They apologised and requested us to withdraw the complaint. We have said we will withdraw the complaint, if the medical report shows the foetus is fine. If the report shows any abnormality due to the injury, we will pursue the case,” he said.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said, “The victim said she was in the early stages of pregnancy. The incident caused no serious injuries to the woman. We have registered a case against the suspects under Sections 147 (rioting) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC,” he said.

The DCP said the two parties have reached a compromise Monday. “We will close the case if the family does not want to pursue the matter,” DCP said.