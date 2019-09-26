7 washed away in Pune rural areas: 5 dead, 2 missing

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:57 IST

PUNE At least seven persons were washed away after heavy rains hit rural areas such as Khed Shivapur, Purandar and Baramati on Wednesday night, according to rural police and district administration. Besides, at least 4,000 persons had to be evacuated from Baramati alone.

Sandip Patil, rural SP, said, “At least five persons were reported dead from Khed Shivapur, while two are missing from Purandar. Adequate police arrangements have been made for the safety of the people and search is on for those missing.”

At Khed Shivapur, which is 20 kilometres south of Pune, five persons were washed away after water gushed into a mosque as heavy flow breached its wall, said Patil. “Those died were sleeping inside the mosque when water entered inside,” said Patil.

In Baramati, at least 4,000 people had to be evacuated as water released from Nazare dam flooded the adjoining areas. The dam built on Karhe river near Jejuri has been filled up to its capacity due to discharge of water from Khadakwasla. After the heavy discharge of water, contact to some villages under Baramati tehsil was partially cut off.

Former deputy chief minister and Baramati MLA Ajit Pawar, said, “The necessary drainage pipes as per the width of the nullahs were not installed by the administration in Khed Shivapur leading to a flood-like situation there. Every year, the problem arises where shops, livestock and public infrastructure are being washed away leading to loss of lives and property.”

“The small adjoining dams in the catchment area of Nazare dam are full which had led to discharge from the dam. Nearly 85,000 cusecs of water has been released from the dam to prevent overflow. Revenue department and also irrigation department officials are on ground creating awareness about the release of water,” said Pawar.

“The floodwaters have resulted in a loss in the agriculture sector also. It is for the first time in fifty years that floods of such magnitude was reported in Pune city and the district,” he added.

