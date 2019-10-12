7-year-old killed in Loni hit-and-run

cities

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:48 IST

New Delhi: A 7-year-old girl was killed and her mother injured after an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus hit their scooter near Loni roundabout in northeast Delhi on Friday morning. The driver of the bus fled the spot after the incident.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7.15 am when Chetna Raghav, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, was dropping her daughter Divya Raghav to school in Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar.

Police said, according to eyewitnesses, when the two reached Loni roundabout, a speeding Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus that was approaching the roundabout hit their scooter from the rear.

“People in the locality said that the collision was such that Chetna lost control of the two-wheeler and her daughter was thrown off their two-wheeler. Both of them fell on the road. Divya fell unconscious because of critical head injuries, Chetna survived the accident with non-fatal injuries. Both of them were rushed to a hospital where the doctors pronounced the child dead and her mother was admitted for treatment,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

People who were at the accident spot made a call to the police and reported the accident. “A police team that arrived at the spot found that the driver of the bus had fled the spot. The team went to the hospital and recorded Chetna’s statement. The child’s body was sent for an autopsy,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said police have impounded the bus and have gathered from UPSRTC all possible details about the absconding driver. “A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against the driver. He will soon be arrested. CCTV footages are also being checked to establish the sequence of events,” the DCP said.

The child is survived by her mother, father, an employee of Uttar Pradesh electricity board and a 3-year-old sibling.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 20:48 IST