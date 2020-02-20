7-yr-old raped in Mohali after being lured with candies, ₹20

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 00:24 IST

A yet unidentified man raped a seven-year-old girl in a secluded area in Dhakoli town of Mohali district after luring her with ₹20 and candies, police said on Wednesday.

The victim’s mother, who works as a domestic help, found the child missing on returning home on Tuesday evening. She informed her husband, who is a street vendor, and the two started looking for her. According to neighbours, the child was last seen playing outside her house around 5:30pm.

The girl was finally found in a secluded park near a forest area on the banks of Ghaggar, about two kilometres from her house. She was bleeding and narrated the incident to her mother, following which she was rushed to hospital. Medical examination confirmed sexual assault. The victim was still in shock and could not share details of the accused, other than how he had lured her.

“We are scanning CCTV footage of the area, and have also collected mobile dump from where the victim went missing as well as where she was found. The accused is still at large,” said Sumit Mor, station house officer, Dhakoli.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered.