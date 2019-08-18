e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 19, 2019

70-year-old electrocuted to death in Ludhiana

He was pulling down the shutter of his shop when he got electrocuted

cities Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 70-year-old man died after getting electrocuted during heavy showers at Karimpura Market on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Behal. He was pulling down the shutter of his shop when he got electrocuted.

Ramesh Behal owned a garment shop at Karimpura, which is in the old part of the city.

Shopkeepers in the market said, “As soon as Ramesh touched the shutter of the shop, he got electrocuted.”

They immediately sounded the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials, who cut off power supply to the area.

Behal was rushed to hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 23:03 IST

tags
more from cities
top news
    trending topics
    KashmirSri Lanka vs New ZealandAtal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversaryArticle 370India cricket team coachMission Mangal box office collection
    don't miss