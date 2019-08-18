70-year-old electrocuted to death in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:03 IST

A 70-year-old man died after getting electrocuted during heavy showers at Karimpura Market on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Behal. He was pulling down the shutter of his shop when he got electrocuted.

Ramesh Behal owned a garment shop at Karimpura, which is in the old part of the city.

Shopkeepers in the market said, “As soon as Ramesh touched the shutter of the shop, he got electrocuted.”

They immediately sounded the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials, who cut off power supply to the area.

Behal was rushed to hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

