700 Dahanu fishermen stranded in Gujarat waters

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:20 IST

Around 700 fishermen from Dahanu and Talasari in Palghar are stranded in Gujarat coast due to the lockdown. They were first denied entry in Umbergaon, but have later been allowed to enter Nargol coast near Vapi and stay there till further notice. The fishermen had gone to Porbander, Verawal and Saurashtra coast to work on trawlers during Holi and have not returned home since, said Ramkrishna Tandel, secretary, Maharashtra Machimaar Kriti Samiti. He added that due to lack of potable water and proper sanitation facilities onboard the trawlers may lead to some other disease.