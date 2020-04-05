e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 700 Dahanu fishermen stranded in Gujarat waters

700 Dahanu fishermen stranded in Gujarat waters

cities Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:20 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Around 700 fishermen from Dahanu and Talasari in Palghar are stranded in Gujarat coast due to the lockdown. They were first denied entry in Umbergaon, but have later been allowed to enter Nargol coast near Vapi and stay there till further notice. The fishermen had gone to Porbander, Verawal and Saurashtra coast to work on trawlers during Holi and have not returned home since, said Ramkrishna Tandel, secretary, Maharashtra Machimaar Kriti Samiti. He added that due to lack of potable water and proper sanitation facilities onboard the trawlers may lead to some other disease.

top news
Millions join PM’s 9 pm call, light lamps to show unity against Covid-19
Millions join PM’s 9 pm call, light lamps to show unity against Covid-19
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
Uttarakhand cops fight coronavirus on streets, wives at home, making masks
Uttarakhand cops fight coronavirus on streets, wives at home, making masks
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Covid-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days, Jamaat incident worsened coronavirus spread: Govt
Covid-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days, Jamaat incident worsened coronavirus spread: Govt
From Rohit Sharma to Karan Johar, PM Modi retweets celebs on 9 pm, 9 min call
From Rohit Sharma to Karan Johar, PM Modi retweets celebs on 9 pm, 9 min call
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities